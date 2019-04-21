TANYA GEER and MARY BALDWIN were promoted at the Courier-Regional Finance Department. Geer, promoted to team lead-customer service and collections team, previously worked on the cash receipts team and for the last five years on the collections team. She is a 2010 graduate of Upper Iowa University. Baldwin, promoted to regional finance center clerk, was a cash receipts clerk.
New hires at the Courier-Regional Finance Department include ASHLEY PARKER, TONI PORTER and SHARINA WILLIAMS. Parker, previously at Principal Financial and Ocwen Loan Servicing, is a cash receipt clerk. Porter, previously at Grainger, is an account specialist. She graduated from Hawkeye Community College with an AAS in accounting, has a diploma in administrative assistant and a certificate for office assistant. Williams is a staff accountant. She has more than 10 years of finance experience and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
BEN DALL, manager-import, craft and specialities for Fahr Beverage Inc., has attained the designation of certified cicerone by the Cicerone Certification program. Those who receive this certification have knowledge of beer service and assessing beer quality and identity by taste. Dall is the third member of Fahr Beverage to obtain this certification and is one of 24 in Iowa.
LAURA STAMMLER joined Veridian Credit Union as product marketing strategist. Stammler, of Waterloo, was the development and marketing manager at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations/communications and marketing from the University of Northern Iowa.
MIMI COENEN joined Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., as marketing manager.
LYNNE CAVANAUGH CUTSFORTH and ALLISON MUSSIG were promoted at Financial Resource Advisors. Cutsforth, promoted to client relationship specialist, joined FRA in 1992. She holds a registered para-planner certificate from the College of Financial Planning. Mussig, promoted to senior client services specialist, joined FRA in 2006. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
STACEY SNYDER, Orange and Lowell Elementary schools expanded learning program and gifted-student resource teacher, was selected as a Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship to join Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic Team on the National Geographic Explorer to Antarctica Nov. 27-Dec. 10. The expedition features educational travel experiences and geographic learning through direct field-based experiences.
Three new employees joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. LEVITA SIMMONS is an intake patient care coordinator, and DEVAN ELLIOTT is a transportation patient care coordinator. JOSEPH GORDER, previously at BioLife, is a complex care patient care coordinator.
BROOKE TRENT and DAVID VOVES were recognized by Wartburg College with the Young Alumni Award. Trent, of Cedar Falls, graduated from Wartburg in 2004 with a degree in business administration and from the University of Iowa College of Law. After working for a Waterloo law firm for eight years, she opened Trent Law Firm in 2015. Two years later, she opened Triumphant Living LLC. Voves, of Waverly, graduated from Wartburg in 2007 with a degree in math education and began a career as a high school math instructor at Charles City High School. He completed his master’s in education leadership at the University of Northern Iowa in 2011, then completed his instructional coach certification at UNI and the Central Rivers Area Education Agency. He is now the instructional coach for the district.
SARAH LEICHSENRING was named the principal of Osage Middle School. She recently served as shared curriculum director for Osage and Riceville Community School Districts. She previously worked in education at Central Lee, Donnellson High School, Mason City High School and Forest City Middle School and then as a pre-K-12 instructional coach in Forest City. She has a master’s of education from Southwest Minnesota State University and will complete an advanced studies certificate from the University of Northern Iowa in educational leadership (principal licensure) in May.
PAM OHRT, associate professor of journalism and communication at Wartburg College, received the 2019 Jack Shelley Award from the Iowa Broadcast News Association. The award is the highest honor an Iowa broadcast journalist can receive from the IBNA. Ohrt had a 27-year professional career in radio news, most of it at KOEL radio in Oelwein where she served as assistant news director and news director.
