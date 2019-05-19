PDCM Insurance welcomed three new employees in April. BECCA LYMAN, who is licensed in property and casualty insurance in Iowa, is an account manager in the Commercial Lines department. She has worked for Western Home and received an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College in 2018. KATIE HODGE is a claims advocate in the Commercial Lines department. She was with John Deere and received her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Northern Iowa. She also is licensed in property and casualty insurance in Iowa. PATRICK KLEIN is an OSHA specialist. Former owner of Prestige Dry Cleaning, he currently holds his OSHA 30-hour certification.
ELLIOT AHRENS, has joined Monat Wealth Management as an administrative assistant. He is a 2019 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa College of Business.
SHAWN SMEINS and CHRIS OLSON were promoted at Rabo AgriFinance. Smeins was promoted to deputy head for rural business, North America. He has been with Rabo AgriFinance and a legacy company – Ag Services of America in Cedar Falls – since 1993. He’s held roles in operations, risk and business development and most recently was general manager of the company’s central territory. Olson, who has been with the company 10 years, was promoted to general manager of the central territory.
TONY ANDERSON joined Advanced Heat Treat Corp. as aerospace product process specialist. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa where he majored in advanced manufacturing. He previously was a plant manager at Criterion Manufacturing.
MEGAN ANDERMANN and SYDNEY LUNDGREN joined Dupaco Community Credit Union as member service representatives at the Schukei Road location in Waterloo. KAHLAN CURRY was appointed community outreach and education representative, and SARAH SCARBROUGH joined Dupaco as a member service representative II, both at the Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls. KATEY HACKETT was appointed a member service representative at the Mullan Avenue location in Waterloo.
SIENNA BECKER joined Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. as a junior executive recruiter. She has a bachelor’s degree in human resource management with a minor in Spanish. Becker will begin her master’s program in human resource management in July.
KRISTY STAGGS, president/CEO and owner of Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Executive Search and Placement, was named the fourth place top recruiter within the Top Echelon Network for April and the number 11th top producing agency overall in Top Echelon year to date.
SARA GALLAGHER and KATY McCRACKEN were promoted at Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Gallagher is vice president of talent acquisition/senior account manager. She has been with the firm for 12 years and has a bachelor’s degree in sports management administration from Loras College. McCracken, promoted to senior executive recruiter, has been with the company almost six years and has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Northern Iowa.
NANCY BRANNON, STACIE FOBIAN and CATHY GABBARD of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital were selected as three of the 100 Great Iowa Nurses of 2019. Brannon works in the post anesthesia care unit, Fobian is the manager of patient advocacy and Gabbard cares for surgical patients.
JOHN THOMAS joined Peters Construction Corp. as a project manager. Thomas, of Cedar Falls, graduated with degrees in business management and marketing from the University of Northern Iowa. He was with Young Plumbing & Heating Co. of Waterloo for over 20 years as service manager and replacement project sales and coordination.
CAPTS. MARTIN and SHANNON THIES will assume command of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army. They were commissioned as Salvation Army officers in 2005 as part of the “Preparers of the Way” session. The Thieses have served as corps officers in Clinton and Pekin, Ill. In 2014, they were appointed to the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Divisional Headquarters. Martin served as the divisional youth secretary and Army Lake camp administrator and Shannon as the divisional youth and candidates’ secretary. REGINAL “REG” NELSON is the development and community relations director at the Waterloo/Cedar Falls corps. A native Iowan, he is returning home after a 20-year career with the Boy Scouts of America. He has a bachelor’s degree in leisure services from Iowa State University.
LARRY FOX, CFP, ChFC, CLU, a private wealth adviser with Larry K. Fox & Associates, qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program. Fox is one of the company’s top advisers and has 48 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
