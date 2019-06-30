Four employees joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group. EMILIE BOSTWICK is a clinical review nurse and a graduate of the College of Southern Nevada. BRITTANY NELSON is a patient care coordinator and was at Camping World. KATELYN STANEK, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, is a patient care coordinator. SANDRA EBAUGH also is a patient care coordinator.
ROB SAAK joined Lincoln Savings Bank as an insurance producer at the Main Street Cedar Falls location. Saak, of Granger, a native of Reinbeck, has experience in nonprofit and retail.
PETER VOORHEES of Standard Golf, Cedar Falls, was elected to the executive committee of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry for the 2019 fiscal year.
