ROBERT DUVALL has joined DISTek Integration as a software engineer. He graduated from Iowa State University, Ames, with a bachelor of science in computer engineering. Duvall previously was a software engineering intern at Maverick Software Consulting.
MIKE HULME, FSA, AIF, an investment adviser representative and managing partner at Financial Resource Advisors of Waterloo, was selected to attend the NAPA D.C. Fly-in Forum July 23 and 24 in Washington, D.C. Those attending are employer-sponsored retirement plan specialists who will be advocating policy affecting the retirement plan industry with federal policymakers.
Two new employees have joined the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. NIKI LITZEL has joined as director of development and JENNA FLUGUM as marketing and communications manager. Litzel previously was director of development for the Grout Museum District and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State University. Flugum previously was director of affinity and annual giving at the University of Tulsa, Okla., and has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Northern Iowa.
TAYLOR KETTMAN has joined CVMS-Physical Therapy as a physical therapist. Kettman, of Gilbertville, has a BA from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, and graduated recently with a doctorate of physical therapy degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
COREY JOENS, financial adviser at Edward Jones, Waterloo, received the “TNT” Client Development Award for his outstanding service efforts over the past year. Only 1,010 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers received the award.
JOHN MALLEN has been promoted at Woodruff Construction to the role of northeast region president. Mallen, of Waverly, has been with the company since 2012 and played an essential role in Woodru’s establishment of a Waterloo ofﬁce in 2014.
Several new employees have joined Cedar Valley Hospice. BRET TRASAMAR of of Waterloo is a spiritual care counselor working in Waterloo and Grundy Center. He has 35 years of experience in ministry. CARLA CHRISTENSEN of Allison is a nurse for Waterloo, Waverly, and Grundy Center. She has over 35 years of experience in the clinical field. PAM RATCHFORD of Elk Run Heights is a licensed social worker. She has 34 years of experience working for the Iowa Department of Human Services. KELLY KRALL of Raymond has joined the team as a Cedar AIDS Support System case manager. She has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. CINDI STUECK of Vinton will work as a hospice aide for several hospice office locations. She previously was at Virginia Gay Hospital and has experience in many medical environments.
New employees also joining the Cedar Valley Hospice team are HEATHER PEIFFER of Waterloo as a grief team lead. She earned her master’s degree in social work and has worked in the industry helping adults and children for eight years. JENNIFER SMITH is a nurse working for all office locations. She earned her degree from Kaplan University and has seven years of experience in the industry. LISA PHILLIPS joins the team as a nurse in the Waterloo and Independence offices. She has over 21 years of experience as a nurse. MIKAELA HINES of Waterloo joins the team as the Eucalyptus Tree coordinator. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and has her child welfare certificate.
