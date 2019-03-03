JODI SHARAAN has joined Lincoln Savings Bank as a contact center specialist at the Hudson branch. She has over 17 years experience in the mortgage-servicing industry and will be a member of the LSB CX Customer Experience team.
JORDAN GRAY has been promoted to manager of the patient access department at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. She has been on the team at Allen Hospital for the past 11 years.
LINDSEY BROCKA, RN, has accepted the position of manager of the intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. Brocka has been with UnityPoint Health for 5 years. She graduated from Coe College with a bachelor of science in nursing, and also from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of science in exercise science and a minor in microbiology.
PAIGE HILL, certified hyperbaric specialist and safety director of the Allen Hospital Wound & Hyperbaric Center, has been selected to serve on the Healogics Culture Committee. Culture Champions are selected for their cultural organization, leadership and accountability and quality patient care.
LARRY FOX, CFP, ChFC, CLU, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Waterloo, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
JEREMY NIXON has been promoted CBE Companies to director, operations. Nixon has been with CBE since November 2005.
LANCE IBELING, a native of Ackley, has joined Hurley & Associates as farm marketing consultant in their Grundy Center office. Ibeling is a licensed commodities broker. He graduated from Central College in Pella with a bachelor of art’s degree in business management and a minor in communication studies. He previously was as an operations superintendent for Landus Cooperative.
KRISTIN PETERSEN of Waterloo has joined Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., as operations specialist.
STEVE QUIRK has been named by Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) as associate vice president of Child Welfare Services. Quirk will directly oversee the statewide LSI services that have child welfare contracts with the Iowa Department of Human Services, including the Bremwood Residential Treatment Center in Waverly. Quirk has decades of experience with the Iowa child welfare landscape.
GRANT ROTHWEILER has accepted partnership and has been promoted to vice president of employee benefits with PDCM Insurance. Rothweiler has been with PDCM since 2014, most recently serving as a benefits consultant. Prior to PDCM, Rothweiler gained six years of health insurance and benefits consulting experience at Butler Insurance.
ERICA FOSHE-EVERETT has been promoted at Virginia Gay Hospital to the dietary lead position. She brings with her 15 years of overall experience in food service and preparation, 11 of which have been with Virginia Gay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.