Four new employees have joined VGM Group Inc. LISA KIRCHHOFF is a copywriter with VGM Marketing. She previously was at UFG Insurance in Cedar Rapids. JESSE FARRIS is a senior system administrator with VGM Forbin. He previously was at Martin Brothers Distribution. MEGAN MIECZNIKOWSKI is a transportation patient care coordinator with Homelink. She is a graduate of Kirkwood Community College. JADIN HUNTER is a nursing patient care coordinator with Homelink.
JOHN LUDEMAN, director of quality excellence and metallurgy at Advanced Heat Treat Corp., was recently selected to be an alternate voting member of the Nadcap Heat Treating Task Group. Nadcap is a global accreditation program designed to ensure standardized and cost-effective approaches and to provide continual improvement among the aerospace and defense industry.
WES PILKINGTON, pharmacist at Evans Crossing Pharmacy in Evansdale, was presented the Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year by the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The award recognizes a pharmacist within their first 10 years of practice for their involvement and dedication to the pharmacy profession. He has practiced community pharmacy since 2011.
DAWN KLEVE, ARNP, joined the MercyOne Jesup Family Medicine. Kleve worked as a registered nurse for 13 years prior to becoming an advanced registered nurse practitioner. She received her bachelor’s of science degree in nursing in 2017, and earned her MS family nurse practitioner in 2019, both from Clarkson College in Omaha, Neb.
MARCIA FUNKE joined Vital Financial Services of Waterloo as an SBA servicing specialist. Funke was a consumer loan officer with a credit union, and worked in financial administration for a 401k. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
MATTHEW EVANS was promoted at CBE Companies to manager, national command center operations. Evans has been with CBE since February 2014.
AMY MULLER, LMFT, joined the MercyOne’s Cedar Falls Behavioral Health Care. Muller received her bachelor’s degree in family services from the University of Northern Iowa in 2007 and attended the couple and family therapy program at Iowa State University where she earned a MS in human development and family studies in 2013. She received her licensed marriage and family therapist licensure in 2015.
CARLY MILLER joined PDCM Insurance as a wellness coordinator. Miller is currently pursuing her master’s in health promotion and health education from the University of Northern Iowa, and she received her bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Iowa.
