Four new employees have joined VGM Group. BETH WALDON, MEGHAN HORAN and ALEXANDRA ELDRIDGE are patient care coordinators with Homelink. Waldon previously was at MercyOne, Horan is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and Eldridge, also a graduate of UNI, previously was at Cedar Valley Community Credit Union. JULIE LASCHE BROWN is an account manager with Strategic Imaging. She previously worked for Strategic America. THOMAS HELMSWORTH, MD, board-certified general surgeon, fellowship trained in vascular surgery, will practice at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and Cedar Falls Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences in St. John’s Antigua, West Indies, in 1986. He completed his residency in general surgery at Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati in 1991 and his fellowship in vascular surgery at Park Medical Center the following year in Columbus. Dr. Helmsworth was a staff surgeon for Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio, from 1992 to 2003, where he was chief of surgery from 1997 to 2001. He was a staff surgeon for UnityPoint Health in Muscatine from 2003 to 2014 where he was vice chief of staff from 2012 to 2013 and chief of surgery from 2008 to 2012. He was also a staff surgeon for Keokuk Area Hospital from 2014 to 2015 and at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryon, Ohio, from 2015 to 2016. DEAN YOUNGBLUT has joined Geater Machining and Manufacturing Co. as student outreach coordinator. Youngblut brings 21 years of experience as a high school and junior high school teacher. He served as a connector teacher in the Jesup Community School District and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education, grades 7-12, from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He received a master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University in Des Moines. MIKE FROST, Cedar Falls attorney, was the recipient of ACA International’s Member of the Year Award for his work related to the association’s success. Frost, a partner with Malone Frost Martin PLLC, previously worked as the chief legal officer and general counsel for the CBE Group Inc., Cedar Falls, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned a juris doctor from Drake University Law School in Des Moines. SHANE SEEVELL has joined Advanced Heat Treat Corp. as regional sales manager. Seevell previously worked at AHT in 2006 and 2007. He graduated from Hawkeye Community College with an associate’s degree in business. VICKY HOFFMAN, RN, was honored with the DAISY Award, a national recognition program for nursing professionals. Hoffman has been a nurse for 33 years and has worked at Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center for the past 19 years. DANNY LEWIS JR., MD, was selected as the 2019 Resident of the Year by the physicians and leadership within UnityPoint Health-Waterloo. This award is given to residents for their work and care provided to patients.
