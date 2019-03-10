People in Business

MATTHEW KAUTEN joined Veridian Credit Union as web developer II. Kauten, of Waterloo, was a web developer at VGM Forbin. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Northern Iowa.
RACHEL BREUER was elected to a one-year term as director on the Master Builders of Iowa board. She will also serve as a member of MBI’s newly formed Endowment board.
RYAN RISETTER of FSB Wealth Management Inc. in Waterloo was named the top producer for PIPAC Health and Life Brokerage Life Insurance Sales in 2018.
KYLE RASMUSSEN joined the LSB Wealth Management team as a LPL financial adviser at Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck. He attended Buena Vista University, and became a certified financial advisor and accredited portfolio manager advisor post-graduation.
PARISH MASON joined the Waterloo Black Hawks as director of ticket sales. Mason was director of ticketing for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League. He was a 2016 graduate of Dubuque’s Loras College, where he majored in sports management and public relations.
