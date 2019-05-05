JIM FREY with Jim Frey Fish Hatchery in West Union was awarded a $9,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, “Development and Testing of a Drainable Floating Fish Tank for Fish Culture in Deep Water Bodies.” This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program.
BRIANNA SCHAEFER and MATT WIEBKE joined PIPAC Health & Life Brokerage in Cedar Falls. Schaefer, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, is an executive assistant in the agent relations department. She has multiple years of experience in customer service. Wiebke joined the marketing department as a graphic designer. He has more than six years of experience in design.
RYAN SHAW, an investment adviser representative and partner at Financial Resource Advisors, Waterloo, was awarded the accredited investment fiduciary designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies. Shaw has been providing financial strategies and solutions to the Cedar Valley since 2005.
PHILL NIEMAN, a project manager and safety director at Peters Construction, was appointed to the Construction Safety Specialists Inc. Board of Directors. Nieman graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in construction management and has been with Peters Construction for nine years.
MONICA BOYER joined the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation as executive director. Boyer, of Cedar Falls, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Iowa State University in 2009 and was a marketing specialist at Waverly Health Center for eight years.
ANDREA HUNE-MULLER, RN, joined Care Initiatives Hospice-Waterloo as an RN case manager. A Cedar Falls native, Hunemuller received her RN from Hawkeye Community College.
