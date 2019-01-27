JILL DIERKS, FNP-C, joined HealthFirst Medical Park in Oelwein as a provider of family practice services. She received her bachelor of science in nursing and her master of science: family nurse practitioner from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
RYAN TUCKER, CFSP, a funeral director with Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly, Denver, Readlyn and Shell Rock, has qualified for recertification of the designation of certified funeral service practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
AMBER NEVIN joined Veridian Credit Union as an accountant II. Nevin, a resident of Waterloo, was a staff accountant at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa. She has a degree in accounting from Upper Iowa University and another in animal science from Iowa State University.
BRANDON DANE, MICHAEL FASBENDER and ROBERT DuVALL joined DISTek Integration Inc. as software engineers. Dane graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a major in electrical engineering. Fasbender received his associate’s degree from Riverland Community College and a degree in computer engineering technology from Minnesota State University. DuVall completed his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Iowa State University.
TANNER MARSHALL rejoined Professional Office Services Inc. as director of Northeast Iowa sales. Marshall graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Northern Iowa.
SARA STUEFFEN will join the board of directors at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Stueffen owns Sara Stueffen DDS PC Family Dentistry in Vinton. THERESE FOTH and MARLEEN PATTERSON will serve on the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s board. Foth, who is already a member of the hospital’s board of directors, is a vice president/assistant trust officer at Farmers Savings Bank & Trust. Patterson is retired from Rockwell Collins.
DOUG ALERT and MARGARET SMITH of Hampton were chosen as recipients of the 2019 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award by Practical Farmers of Iowa. They are operators of Ash Grove Farm.
