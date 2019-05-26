HOLLY BOEHMER has joined Courier Communications as a cash receipts clerk. A graduate of Columbus High School, she previously was employed at the University of Northern Iowa, Pandora’s Box and Ramada Limited.
SHERYL HANSEL, MD, joined MercyOne at Bluebell Road Family Medicine in Cedar Falls. Dr. Hansel, of Cedar Falls, returns to the organization after practicing at Covenant Clinic from 2004 to 2009. She received her medical degree from the University of Iowa in 1997 and completed her family medicine residency at Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation in 2000.
MATT HENSON and KENNEDY WOHLFORD joined Northwestern Mutual as financial representatives. Henson, of Cedar Falls, is also employed by Orchard Hill Church. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2017. Wohlford is a graduate of Loras College in Dubuque.
MATT RITTGERS will be the pastor of the Prairie Lakes Church Independence campus that will open in December. Rittgers has a bachelor’s degree in humanities study of religion from University of Northern Iowa and a master of divinity degree in Christian formation emphasis at Denver Seminary. Rittgers previously was associate pastor of First Baptist Church in Forest City.
RYAN SHERIDAN was elected by PSB Corp., the Wellsburg-based holding company for Peoples Savings Bank, First State Bank and Denver Savings Bank, as its president. He is the current president and CEO of Denver Savings Bank, which he joined in 2015.
MICHAEL SHIRES joined Lincoln Savings Bank as a CRM coordinator at the Tower Park branch. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in 2011.
Four new employees joined the VGM Group Inc. MELISSA BASKERVILLE is an accounts receivable associate in corporate accounting. An alum of Upper Iowa University, she previously was at Athletico Physical Therapy. KELLY HINES is a customer service representative with VGM Fulfillment. She was at Ocwen Financial. SARA STIFFEL is a patient care coordinator for Homelink. KATELAND THEEL, previously at the Isle Casino Hotel, is a transportation coordinator for Homelink.
SEAN FLEMING, ANDREA MARKS and CATHERINE RUSTHOVEN were promoted at CBE Companies. Fleming, promoted to supervisor, Third Party Operations Training Bay, has been with CBE since 2013 and holds an associate of applied science (police science) from Hawkeye Community College. Marks, promoted to performance and development trainer I, has been with CBE since 2017 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with an emphasis in oil painting from the University of Iowa. Rusthoven, promoted to application administrator I, has been with CBE since 2013.
MICHELE MURPHY joined CBE Companies as recruiter I, human resources. She previously was at the Isle Casino as a recruiter and generalist.
JOYCE OAKS, CFP, AAMS, ADPA, CLTC, CDFA, is franchise owner and private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services in Cedar Falls, where she previously was an associate with Henry Maidan. She joined the firm in 2004 and has a bachelor’s degree from Drake University.
CHRIS OLSON, promoted at Rabo AgriFinance to general manager of the central territory, has been with the company since 1998 and not 10 years as previously reported in this column.
