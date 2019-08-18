JOEL ROBINSON has been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. to environmental, health and safety/continuous improvement manager. He previously was continuous improvement project manager. He has been employed at AHT since 1999.
JENNIFER STAINES, assistant trust officer, First National Bank, was awarded the certified trust and financial adviser professional certification from the American Bankers Association. The certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust. Staines has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a recent graduate of Cannon Financial Institutes’ Personal Trust School.
MICHELLE DAMME was appointed by Dupaco Community Credit Union to member service representative II at their Mullan Avenue location in Waterloo.
DR. BHASKER DAVE, superintendent of the Department of Human Services’ Independence Mental Health Institute, received the Warren Williams Assembly Speaker’s Award given periodically by the American Psychiatric Association Assembly. The award recognizes outstanding recent or current activity in, or contributions to, the field of psychiatry and mental health. It is one of the most prestigious awards bestowed by the APA Assembly. Since 1984, he has served as the superintendent and the clinical director of Independence MHI.
