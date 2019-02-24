People in Business

NICOLE PRUCHNO, BSN, MSN, joined Care Initiatives Hospice-Waterloo as nurse practitioner. Pruchno attended Mount Mercy University and received her master’s degree from Clarke University. She has more than 20 years of nursing experience.
CBE Companies have promoted several employees. BRANDI BENARD was promoted to AP/AR coordinator. She has been with CBE since 2015 and has an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Hawkeye Community College. DANUSHA MANOHAR was promoted to operations business analyst I. She has been with CBE since September and has a professional science master’s degree in industrial mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa. KRISTINA NIKOLIC is now a strategy manager. She has been with CBE since 2015 and has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science and government from Lake Forest College. JEREMY NIXON was promoted to manager, operations strategy. He has been with CBE since 2005.
CLIFF BROCKMAN, Wartburg College professor emeritus, received the John Eighmey Service Award from the Iowa College Media Association. The award is presented annually to an individual whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing the quality of media education in Iowa. Brockman formerly advised the Wartburg Trumpet.
SCOTT DURSCHER of The Accel Group, an insurance office, earned the retirement income certified professional designation from the American College of Financial Services.
WILLIAM “BILL” COWELL was promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. to vice president of operations. Cowell has been at AHT since 1999 in several operational roles.
WILL FROST joined the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber as the director of talent development. Frost was a commercial real estate adviser at Sulentic-Fischels Commercial Group and was executive director of Renew Waterloo Community Development Corp. He received his bachelor’s degree from Coe College in business administration.
