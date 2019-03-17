MOLLY WELLS has been promoted to special projects coordinator at the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber. Wells has an M.A. in speech-language pathology, and she previously was the creative projects program coordinator for Senior Medicare Patrol National Resource Center.
JIM MARTIN-SCHRAMM, Luther College professor of religion, is the new director of the Center for Sustainable Communities. He will serve a three-year term as director. Martin-Schramm has been a member of Luther’s religion department since 1993. He holds a Ph.D. in Christian Ethics from Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York, a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, and a bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.
YOLANDA WILLIAMS has joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa as executive director. She previously served as veteran staff member with the Partnership 4 Kids mentoring organization in Omaha, Neb. Williams holds a BA in arts management with minors in art history and studio arts, and an AAS in interior design.
LARRY MARTIN has been named the new Bunger Middle School principal beginning with the 2019-20 school year. Currently an assistant principal at Hoover Middle School, this is Martin’s 11th year with the district. Prior to joining Hoover in 2017, he served as director of support services and special education coordinator. He was a high school principal with Alta Community Schools from 2003-2006 and a teacher before that in Fort Dodge. A graduate of Iowa State University, Martin has a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and certificates in Educational Leadership and Special Education from the University of Northern Iowa and Morningside College.
AMY DUTTON, regional director of the University of Northern Iowa SBDC, Cedar Falls, has achieved certification in the America’s SBDC Iowa Certified Business Advisor program. Dutton has been counseling businesses in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy, Howard and Tama counties since 2016.
MARY LOSCH, director of the Center for Social and Behavioral Research and professor of psychology at the University of Northern Iowa, has been named the 2019 recipient of the John M. Kennedy Achievement Award given by the Association of Academic Survey Research Organizations for her service and leadership in academic survey research. Losch’s career includes 20 years of service in the roles as director and as assistant director of UNI’s Center for Social and Behavioral Research and 10 years as program director at the University of Iowa Social Science Institute.
Three new employee owners have joined the VGM Group. STEPHEN HOCKMAN is the program manager for sales for VGM Insurance. Hockman is a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina and previously was at Assured Partners. LAUREN BECKER and WHITNEY HARRIS have joined HOMELINK. Becker is a patient care coordinator and Harris is an intake patient care coordinators. Becker previously was at Calease Chiropractic Center and Harris previously was at Carlos O’Kelly’s.
JEREMY YODER of DISTek Integration has been elected to the board of the Agricultural section of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
JENNIFER HARTMAN has been named director of elementary education with the Waterloo Schools for the 2019-20 school year. Since 2017, Hartman has been a PreK-12 principal at the American School in Bangkok, Thailand. Prior to that she was an elementary principal in Cedar Falls from 2007-2017 and served in the same role in Waterloo Schools from 1999-2007. Before becoming a school administrator, Hartman was an elementary teacher in Dike, West Des Moines and Guam Public Schools in Yigo, Guam. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in elementary and special education and completed her master’s degree there as well in educational leadership.
DANELLE BROCKWAY has been promoted to vice president of operations at Cedar Falls Community Credit Union. She has been with the credit union for 18 years serving as collections manager.
DYLAN FOSTER has been named marketing manager of Cedar Falls Community Credit Union. He has been with the credit union for one year, and h graduated from UNI in 2018.
