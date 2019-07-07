The 2019-20 Black Hawk Chapter of Credit Union Officers are MATT LOESCHE, president; EMILY HACKER, vice president; COURTNEY CHESMORE, treasurer; and MICHELLE DAMME, secretary. Loesche is the current vice president of Regional Branch Services for Dupaco Community Credit Union. Hacker is a branch manager at Veridian Credit Union in Cedar Falls. Chesmore is a consumer loan officer at Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, and Damme is a member service representative with Dupaco Community Credit Union in Waterloo.
TAVIS HALL, executive director of Experience Waterloo, has been elected president of the Travel Federation of Iowa.
ETHAN THOMPSON and GRANT UDING joined The Accel Group as business solution advisers.
AMEE HARRIS and CHRISTINE SHIPLEY have been promoted at CBE Companies. Harris has been promoted to supervisor, Third Party Operations. She has been with CBE since October 2013. Shipley was promoted to software developer I. She has been with CBE since May 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and business economics, with a minor in mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa.
ALEXANDER WILKENING and GARRETT FREEMAN have joined CBE Companies as software developers I. Wilkening previously worked as an IT service desk technician at CUNA Mutual Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and music, with an emphasis in composition from the University of Northern Iowa. Freeman previously was a software engineering intern at Scientific Games. He has a bachelor’s degree in interactive digital studies and computer science, also from UNI.
MICHELLE PEZLEY has joined DISTek Integration Inc. has curriculum developer. Previously employed with MOPS at Prairie Lakes Church and interim marketing director for L&H Real Estate Group, she has a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and history from Iowa State University in Ames.
Four new employees have joined VGM Group Inc. LINDSEY MINER is a patient care coordinator with Homelink. A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, she formerly worked at Western Home Communities. DARIAN DAVIS, a graduate of Upper Iowa University, is a patient care coordinator with Homelink. BELLE RENDON is an intake coordinator with Homelink, and DYLAN NEAL is a support specialist with VGM Information Technologies.
EMILY GIRSCH, chief financial officer of Lincoln Savings Bank, is one of 15 women across the United States chosen as a part of American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next. Before Girsch joined the bank in 2002, she attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls to obtain her MBA. She began her career as an auditor-in-charge for McGladrey & Pullen LLP.
TAYLOR HOTEK has been selected as the new activities coordinator for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools. A Waterloo native, Hotek is a 2011 graduate of Columbus Catholic High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Wartburg College and MA in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University. He previously was the Wellness Center director for Lone Tree Community School District.
