People in business

Zach Brown has been promoted within Target Distribution as an inbound operations manager. Brown worked as a lead warehouse worker within the Outbound Department prior to his promotion.

Steve Duggan has joined Denver Savings Bank as a new board member. Duggan is the managing partner of Hogan-Hansen CPAs and has been with the firm since 1994. Duggan graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He and his wife, Renee, have three children.

Former Cedar Falls resident Caitlin Hurban has been hired for the loan operations team at First Security Bank and Trust in Charles City. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa in Iowa City, most recently worked as a production manager for the theater department at Wartburg College in Waverly.

