DAN BELLRICHARD, owner and founder of Sogo Snacks in Decorah, is among a group of 37 Iowans selected for the inaugural Iowa class of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. Through the business development program, Bellrichard is completing advanced coursework at Des Moines Area Community College and online. His company distributes healthy meat snacks.
JOYCE ANDRESEN, MA, LISW, earned the registered play therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy. Andresen is a licensed independent social worker.
Four people have joined VGM Group’s Homelink division. BARBARA HARTZ is an intake patient care coordinator and worked at the Gap Inc. CARSON ATKINS is a transportation patient care coordinator and previously worked at LJ’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill. TAYLOR MEYER also is a transportation care coordinator and was employed by CBE Companies. ASHLYN MOEN is a Summacare patient care coordinator and Wartburg College graduate. She worked at the Shell Rock Scoop.
RAHMA HADZIKIC joined the residential sales staff at Lockard Realty. Educated in Bosnia, Hadzikic has national and local sales and real estate investment experience.
DEAN ZELLE of Fortress Benefit Services was recognized by KHI Solutions for the 2018 Partners in Excellence Grow your Business and Diamond Level Achievement Awards.
TODD COOPER of Aplington, a health insurance specialist of Veridian Insurance in Waterloo, was recognized as a No. 1 Top Producer by Professional Insurance Planners and Consultants in 2018. The award honors his achievement in individual health sales.
Four people joined VGM Group Inc. GRACE OPPERMAN is a senior accountant in the corporate accounting department, is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and previously was at RSM US LLP. PATRICK O’BRIEN works in the VGM Fulfillment warehouse and is a student at Hawkeye Community College. AMANDA HARKRIDER is a patient care coordinator in VGM’s Homelink division and previously worked at Camping World. TRACEY CAMPBELL is a Homelink accounts payable associate.
