KATIE ARMSTRONG, TEMESGNE LARSON and TARA MAUER joined VGM Homelink. Armstrong is a customer service coordinator and previously was at Courtyard by Marriott. Larson is an accounts payable associate, and Mauer is an accounts payable associate.
AMY CARTER, KELSEY McGARVEY and COREY LORENZEN joined PDCM Insurance in the commercial lines department. Carter is as an account manager and was previously with the Sinnott Agency. McGarvey is a claims advocate and was at VGM. She received her bachelor’s degree in health and human physiology from the University of Iowa. Lorenzen is an account executive and was at Farmers State Bank. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Northern Iowa and his juris doctor from the University of Iowa. They all are licensed in property and casualty insurance in Iowa.
MELINDA YOUNGBLUT, KRISTIN YOUNG, ELIZABETH DUTCHER and ASHLEY SHELTON joined VGM Group. Youngblut works in facility services and was self-employed. Young is a customer service coordinator in Homelink and is a graduate of the University of Iowa. Dutcher is a precertification specialist in Homelink. Shelton is a home therapy network billing specialist in Homelink and is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
BRYAN DUGGAN joined TCF Capital Solutions as a sales associate in the healthcare finance department. He previously was at Ocwen Loan Servicing and is a graduate of Upper Iowa University with a degree in social science and secondary education.
DAN MICHAELSON joined North Star Community Services as their IT systems administrator.
HAYLIE ROTH was promoted at North Star Community Services to service coordinator in the Supported Community Living Program. She has been with North Star since 2016, previously as a community living specialist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.