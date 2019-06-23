Promotions at First National Bank in Waverly include: CYNDI CANNEY promoted to vice president, audit. She has been with the bank since 1992 and is a certified community bank internal auditor and security officer. PAM GRAZIER was promoted to information technology officer. She has been with the bank since 2007 and most recently has been responsible for document imaging and OnBase system administration. CHELSEA LOHMANN was promoted to cashier. She joined the bank in 2016 and most recently worked as an operations specialist. LUANN RAY promoted to vice president, trust officer. She is a certified trust and financial advisor with more than 30 years of trust experience and has been with the bank since 2011. CHRISTINE SPRATT was promoted to senior business banking assistant. She has been an assistant in business and ag banking since joining the bank in 1991. JENNIFER STAINES was promoted to assistant trust officer. She has been with the bank since 2002 and will sit for the certified trust and financial advisor exam this summer.
JESSICA LOBAN, ARNP, joined MercyOne Waterloo Family Medicine. She was an RN at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Health Center in West Union, earned a master of family nurse practitioner degree from Allen College and practiced with MercyOne Waterloo Family Medicine. She then practiced at Healthfirst Medical Park in Oelwein before returning to MercyOne.
Five Waverly Health Center employees were named June Spotlight on Values award winners. TAMARA LAWLESS of Shell Rock, business office, was recognized for the value of compassion; JODI CONNOLLY of Oelwein, laboratory, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm; KERSTIN STEEGE of Waverly, administration, was recognized for the value of innovation; ROSEMARY JACKS of Waverly, hospital pharmacy, was recognized for the value of integrity; and KARI COATES of New Hartford, emergency department, was recognized for the value of leadership.
DORIS KELLEY was presented the 2019 Carrie Chapman Catt Award by the League of Women Voters of Iowa for creating Iowa’s 2020 commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Since 2017, Kelley has been serving as chair of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
Several MercyOne providers earned board certification and educational degrees. ADRIANE ARGENIO, MD, earned certification with the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Argenio practices general surgery at Waterloo Medical Center. BENJAMIN ERHARDT, MD, otolaryngologist at MercyOne Waterloo ENT Care and MercyOne Cedar Falls ENT Care, earned certification with the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. APRIL EHRLER, DNP, ARNP, primary care provider at MercyOne Arlington Family Medicine, graduated from Allen College in Waterloo with a doctorate of nursing practice degree. LORI RASMUSSEN, LISW, MercyOne Waterloo Behavioral Health Care, earned certification in spiritual direction from the Sioux Falls Seminary in Sioux Falls, S.D.
JENNIFER SCHMUDLACH, LISW, MercyOne Waterloo Behavioral Health Care, became a certified international alcohol and drug counselor. SCOTT STOEGER, MD, PhD, has earned certification with the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Stoeger practices general surgery at Waterloo Medical Center and specializes in breast surgery at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. TRAVIS TIDWELL, DPM, MercyOne Waterloo Podiatry Care, has earned a minimally-invasive certification with PROstep. SAROJINI VELAMASETTI, MD, primary care provider at MercyOne Bluebell Road Family Medicine, completed the American Board of Obesity Medicine certification examination.
TROY DELAGARELLE of Edward Jones in Cedar Falls recently won the firm's A.F. McKenzie Award for his achievement in building client relationships. He has worked for Edward Jones as a financial advisor for 16 years.
