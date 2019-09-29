{{featured_button_text}}

KRISTINA YOUNG and DARLA FOWLKES have joined the finance department at Courier Communications as cash receipt clerks. Young previously was a vault clerk at U.S. Bank. Fowlkes has a bachelor’s degree in business.

New employees have joined VGM Group Inc., including SYDNEY HOFFMAN in the VGM retail division at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center gift shop in Waterloo. REGAN SULLIVAN joined the facilities team, and KELLI ODEKIRK has joined Homelink. She previously was with Ameriprise Financial.

KARA BARTELS

of RE/MAX Alliance has earned the Silver Individual Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of Realtors.

MATT HALVERSON joined the eastern Iowa practice of Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., as a paraplanner.

KATELYN JUDSON and MCKAYLEE PALMER joined Invision Architecture as interior designers. Judson is a 2019 graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor of fine arts in interior design, and Palmer is a 2019 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in interior design.

ANNIE HUMBLE-

GOUGLER, director of operations and travel adviser at Humble Travel Service, Cedar Falls, was recognized by the travel industry with an appointment to Delta Vacations’ Council of Emerging Leaders. Her role will be to provide vision and direction for Delta Vacations and enhance the future of global travel.

