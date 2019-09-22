MATTHEW KLOSTERMANN, CPA, was admitted as a shareholder in the public accounting firm Gosling & Company P.C. Klostermann has been providing accounting and tax services in public practice for 10 years and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
JOHN BROOKS has joined Iowa Securities Investment Corp. in Waterloo as its director of marketing. He previously was a marketing manager for Lockard Companies and has held various operational management roles in the marketing, manufacturing and customer service industries. Brooks received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Upper Iowa University.
SABRINA ZIONTS, CNM, has joined MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN as a certified nurse midwife. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass., in 2016, and her master’s of science in nurse-midwifery/women’s health nurse practitioner from Yale School of Nursing in Orange, Conn., in 2019.
GARY SHARP, Advanced Heat Treat Corp. founder and CEO, was named by TheMonty.com as one of the 25 most influential people in the North American heat treating industry. Sharp started AHT in 1981 and currently has four facilities: two in Waterloo, one in Cullman, Ala., and one in Monroe, Mich. Sharp is known for making ion/plasma nitriding a mainstream process in North America.
CHRIS HILL, D.O., was recognized by the Iowa Pharmacists Association with the Patient Care Partner Award. With an emphasis on collaboration, the award recognizes an innovative and creative practice that demonstrates an enhanced level of care in an Iowa community and brings health care providers together to better serve patients.
DR. KATHLEEN BOHR has joined the team at Southridge Dental in Waterloo. Dr. Bohr received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and her doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. Bohr is a native of Cresco.
