ASIA NASH, CALI SOLSMA, HANNAH WILSON and JAYDA BAUMHOVER joined VGM Homelink. Nash, a Hawkeye Community College graduate, is a nurse patient care coordinator and previously worked at Biolife Plasma Services. Solsma, an Allen College graduate, is a clinical review nurse and formerly worked at MercyOne. Wilson, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, is a nurse patient care coordinator and worked at Geater Machining and Manufacturing. Baumhover, also a UNI graduate, is a patient care coordinator.
TAUREAN CAMPBELL, LAURA SIMON, KADE PHILLIPS and LAUREN BONNER also joined VGM Homelink. Cambell is an intake care coordinator and worked at Raising Canes. Simon is a billing analyst, and Phillips is a workers’ compensation nursing support patient care coordinator. Bonner, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, is an intake patient care coordinator.
JASON DEWITT and KATRINA HEMANN joined the Waterloo Schools. DeWitt, who has been a camera operator, commercial videographer and commercial producer with KWWL-TV for 26 years, is a communication specialist. He is a University of Northern Iowa graduate with a degree in communications and an emphasis in video production. Hemann has worked in the district’s school and community relations department for 15 years. She is an Iowa State University graduate with a degree in mass communications and journalism plus a minor in early childhood education.
JAY NARDINI, chair of the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees and an attorney, and DONNA McNULTY, assistant to the president and secretary to board of trustees at HCC, were presented awards by the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees at their annual conference. Nardini is the 2019 recipient of the John P. Kibbie Trustee Leadership Award, and McNulty received this year’s Outstanding Support Staff Award.
JESSE GLEASON joined Farmers State Bank as a business development officer at the Cedar Falls Main Street branch. He has worked in banking for over 20 years as a State Bank examiner, transitioning to Lincoln Savings Bank in 2001 to start their internal loan review department, then was in commercial lending. He also spent almost 11 years at MidWestOne Bank as a regional credit officer.
KIRBY BAUMGARD, staff engineer in the Advanced Power Systems Engineering Team within John Deere Power Systems, was among recipients of the Forest R. McFarland Award presented by SAE International, a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions. Baumgard has a Ph.D. and leads innovative aftertreatment projects slated to improve and downsize current exhaust aftertreatment systems.
