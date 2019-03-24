MARK GUETZKO, CEO of Seedorff Masonry of Strawberry Point, board director of F & M Bank of Manchester and Manchester native, was named an “Amazing Outside Director” by BankBeat Magazine.
JORDAN LEUSCHEN joined LSB Wealth Management as a LPL financial adviser at the Lincoln Savings Bank Cedar Falls branch. Leuschen spent four seasons coaching college football at Iowa State, UW-Eau Claire, UNI and Augustana. He has a bachelor’s degree from Central College in Pella, a master’s degree from UW- Eau Claire, and later received his license in Life and Health, and Series 7 and 66 registrations (currently held through LPL Financial) post-graduation. Leuschen, of Cedar Falls, also is an assistant coach for the Aplington-Parkersburg football team.
SHEENA KREMER, ARNP, joined MercyOne Family Medicine, serving patients in family medicine. Kremer worked at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, formerly Covenant Medical Center, in 2011 and was a nurse in the Rehabilitation, ICU and Emergency Care. She earned a master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Kaplan University in 2018.
CHARLES MHOON joined the Educational Opportunity Center as a TRIO educational counselor. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He previously was with the Waterloo Schools.
CHRISTOPHER LEONARD was promoted to supervisor, operations, at CBE Companies. Leonard has been with CBE since July 2016 and has a bachelor’s degree in art studio from the University of Northern Iowa.
ZACHARY RURODEN, ILTA CLTP, NTP, was awarded a national title professional designation from the American Land Title Association. The president of Fritcher Abstract Co. Inc. in Storm Lake and G.T. Murphy Abstract in New Hampton, Ruroden has more than 20 years of experience in the abstract and title industry.
