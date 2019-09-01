CLINTON POOCK has joined the Courier and Amplified Digital as an advertising consultant. He previously was group publisher/advertising director at Mid-American Publishing and the Grundy Register for 11 years. Prior to that was advertising director at the Waverly Newspapers for five years. Poock has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in marketing at Upper Iowa University.
DR. REBECCA SHAW, a native of Decorah, was named a 2019 Women of Influence Honoree by Business Record. Shaw is currently an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Des Moines University. She graduated from Luther College in 1971 with a degree in biology, and went on to receive her M.D. from the University of Iowa. Shaw previously was an OB/GYN physician in private practice for 26 years and was named medical director of Iowa Health-Des Moines Midwifery Services in 2004. Shaw was an Emeriti Regent of Luther College from 1989-2001.
BRIAN ARONSON, CPA, Waterloo, was promoted to shareholder at BerganKDV in July. Aronson is an assurance manager and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.
SUE WILLETT from Oakridge Realtors has been awarded the Silver Achievement Award in recognition of excellence in listing and sales of real estate by the Iowa Association of Realtors.
MATTHEW ULVEN, MD, associate medical director of the Compassus hospice program in Cedar Falls, received his hospice medical director certification conferred by the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board. Dr. Ulven has more than 27 years of medical practice experience and is board certified in family medicine.
CARA BOUBIN has joined Access Evaluations and Education Services as a certified alcohol and drug counselor.
Promotions at CBE Companies include: BREEANN REED was named a supervisor, Third Party Operations. Reed has been with CBE since June of 2019. CHASE SLOCUM was promoted to operations business analyst I. Slocum has been with CBE since June 2013 and has an associate’s degree in marketing from Hawkeye Community College. JAY SANDY was promoted to supervisor, Third Party Training and has been with CBE since September 2015.
CARY
DARRAH, Grow Cedar Valley president and CEO, was elected to serve on the executive committee of the Iowa Chamber Alliance. ICA is a non-partisan coalition that represents the 16 largest chambers of commerce and economic development organizations throughout Iowa and offers its recommendations for action on issues and strategic policies to foster a healthy Iowa economy.
ROBERT “BOB” LOCH, PhD, MBA, was appointed provost/chief academic officer of Allen College. Dr. Loch most recently served as dean of the School of Allied Health at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. He has a doctorate degree in education from Iowa State University, masters degree in business administration from Drake University and a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota in nuclear medicine technology.
LUANN ALEMAO of Luann Alemao and Associates LLC will speak at the California women’s conference in Fresno, Calif. in September on “Secrets of the Blue Zones.” Alemao, speaker, educator, author and TV host, has been trained as a Blue Zones corporate speaker and Blue zones coach.
RSM US LLP is announcing the promotion of seven employees in the firm’s Waterloo office. Employees include: HOLLIE BABCOCK and both managers, Audit Services; HEIDI VERHAGEN, supervisor, Tax Services; JACOB LANICH, manager, and MITCH BLANSHAN and SAMUEL KLEISS, both senior associates, Consulting Services; ANGELA EWOLDT, office lead, Internal Client Services.
