LEE ROBERTS was elected to the Independent Payroll Providers Association board of directors at its annual business meeting in Minneapolis. Roberts is a shareholder at BerganKDV where he serves as director of sales. Prior to being elected to the board, Roberts served as the chairperson for the 2019 IPPA National Sales Conference.
MAGHAN BOWMAN, Exceptional Persons Inc. quality improvement and outcomes director, is a new member of American Network of Community Options and Resources board of representatives. Representatives are responsible for information exchange and engagement of ANCOR members in their respective states on issues of interest and concern.
MARK NIEDERT joined Structure Real Estate in Cedar Falls. Niedert was with Berkshire Hathaway in Waterloo. He recently received the Silver Award from the Iowa Association of Realtors for sales volume in 2018.
ERIC HANSON was presented the Alumni Citation Award by the Wartburg College Alumni Board during homecoming and family weekend. Upon graduating from Wartburg in 1996, Hanson’s TV news career began at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire, Wis. He returned to the Cedar Valley as a reporter for KWWL-TV in Waterloo, pulling double-duty for a year as an adjunct professor at his alma mater. In 2000, Hanson joined KCCI-TV in Des Moines where he has served as a morning news anchor since 2014.
CASEY LUENSMANN of PDCM Insurance earned his certified insurance counselor designation. Luensmann is an account manager within the commercial lines department and has been with PDCM for almost six years. He also holds the certified insurance service representative designation and is licensed in property and casualty insurance in the state of Iowa.
AWAD AHMED, MD, radiation oncologist, joined MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa at the Waterloo Cancer Center. Dr. Ahmed received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia in 2014. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Abington Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia in 2015 and completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Miami in Florida this past summer. He most recently completed a brachytherapy fellowship at the Chicago Prostate Cancer Center sponsored by the American Brachytherapy Society.
JENNIFER AMBROSE, CARLEE GRUNDER, ERIN HALL, ASHLEY JONES and ASHLEY STOGDILL joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. Ambrose is in home therapy network reauthorization. Grunder is a workers’ compensation patient care coordinator and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. Hall is a workers’ compensation transportation patient care coordinator. Jonesis in diagnostic imaging support. She previously was at Lincoln Savings Bank. Stogdill is a catastrophic care patient care coordinator. She previously was at Friendship Village and is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College.
ANDREW BAGENSTOS, a broadband specialist at the local Mediacom, was awarded the People's Choice Tech Ops Award by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Des Moines. Bagenstos, of Waterloo, has been employed with Mediacom for three years.
