TYLER KRAMER joined Peters Construction Corp. as project engineer. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in business administration. He has been employed by Peters Construction for four years and previously was a superintendent.
LIZ KURTT joined the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa as vice president of finance and operations. Kurtt has more than 25 years of experience working at Lutheran Services in Iowa, most recently as vice president of finance and chief financial officer. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and obtained her certified public accountant certification in 1991.
JESSICA PARKER was promoted to partner in Audit Services in the Waterloo office of RSM US LLP.
TERRENCE LINDELL, Wartburg College professor of history, presented his paper, “Letters from Camp: World War I Soldiers Write Home to Bremer County, Iowa,” at the 54th annual Northern Great Plains History Conference in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. Lindell also was awarded the Larry Rowan Remele Award in recognition for his long and sustained commitment to the conference.
MERCEDES FINZEN, TAYLOR VOGL and TED RHUDE were promoted at CBE Companies. Finzen has been promoted to finance supervisor. She has been with CBE since June 2013 and holds an associate’s degree in accounting from Hawkeye Community College. Vogl was promoted to AP/AR coordinator. She has been with CBE since June 2016 and holds an associate’s degree in graphic communications from Hawkeye Community College. Rhude was promoted to system administrator I. Rhude has been with CBE since January 2014 and holds an associate’s degree in networking administration and engineering from Hawkeye Community College.
WARREN WULF joined CBE Companies as a software developer III. Wulf was a software developer with Professional Office Services and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from Wartburg College.
ADAM KANE, plant manager, and JOSH WAGNER, induction supervisor, both at Advanced Heat Treat Corp.’s Burton Avenue location in Waterloo, were selected for Heat Treat Today’s 40 Under 40 Award. The award recognizes the most promising young professionals in the heat treat industry.
