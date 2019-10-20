ALYSSA WOODS, ARNP, will join the Buchanan County Health Center’s Family Medicine-Jesup in January. Woods, a native of Jesup, worked at Waverly Health Center’s walk-in clinic and graduated from Allen College of Nursing with a bachelor of science in nursing and master’s in nursing. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in Family Medicine.
JANE MESSINGHAM, vice president, senior retail banking officer at BankIowa, Independence, graduated from American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking in Philadelphia.
DWIGHT BACHMAN, a Waterloo native, was named valedictorian of the 2019 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala and Awards Ceremony. Bachman is a veteran public relations officer at Eastern Connecticut State University and was a reporter, editor and news producer at radio and television stations in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and New York City, Stamford and West Hartford. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and has a master’s degree from Cornell University.
You have free articles remaining.
BRIAN BOWMAN, assistant director of Waste Management Services for the city of Waterloo, was named operator of the year by the Iowa Water Environment Association. Bowman achieved the highest level of certification by the Iowa DNR as a wastewater treatment plant operator.
The Evansdale Fire Department named Assistant Chief MARCUS NORMAN as firefighter of the year. Firefighter/EMT JOSH RICHTER was named EMT of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.