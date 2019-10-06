MICHELLE HEKEL joined the Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County’s board of directors. She works in BerganKDV’s Cedar Valley office, where she is an assurance supervisor, and earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
ADAM BABINAT has joined Redfern, Mason, Larsen & Moore, PLC, in Cedar Falls, as an associate. He is a graduate of Drake University Law School.
New employees at Lincoln Savings Bank include MARK CASEL, a chief risk officer. He graduated from Loras College with a bachelor’s degree in finance/business, followed by Iowa State University Graduate School of Banking. In the 1990s Casel was a branch manager for a bank in Dubuque and has worked his way up to risk and operations. Casel has continued his education and is certified as an anti-money laundering specialist and a financial crimes specialist. JENNIFER KLOCKE is a compliance specialist at the Kimball Operations Center. SUZANA SUMAR is a treasury management service representative in the Reinbeck office. Sumar, originally from Bosnia, received a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance. She began as a teller and has worked her way into a trust and investment officer. TESS KUENNEN is a personal banker in the Hudson location. Kuennen, from Maynard, received a bachelor’s degree in enterprise leadership from the University of Iowa in 2017. She previously was with a bank in Iowa City.
RON SEYLER joined CBE Companies as director of sales. Seyler has been in the health care collections industry for 10 years and is a graduate of Portland State University.
CARY DARRAH was named the 2019 Woman of the Year by the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Club. Prior to becoming president and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley in 2018, she was vice president of community development for Grow Cedar Valley as well as president of the TechWorks Campus – an industrial redevelopment project and subsidiary of Grow Cedar Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
JESSICA POULSEN, CNM, joined MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN. Poulsen, of Hudson, received her bachelor’s of science in nursing from the University of Iowa in 2010 and her doctor of nursing practice in midwifery from the University of Chicago in 2019.
BOB JUSTIS and GARY KROEGER of Outlier Creative Solutions, a public relations, marketing, video and voice over company, will present “Customer Service: Corporate Culture or Flavor of the Month” at the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives Fall Conference on Wednesday-Thursday in Spencer.
MATTHEW TOBIN, West High School social studies teacher, has been awarded the Iowa Council for the Social Studies Secondary Teacher of the Year award. He has taught social studies at West High School in Waterloo Schools since 2012. He earned two degrees from the University of Northern Iowa, a bachelor’s degree in social science education and a master’s degree in educational leadership. Tobin is the social studies department chair at West High.
DEE ONKEN, AVP, retail banking officer at First Citizens Bank, Osage, was honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service at a bank.
DAVID LANE, PA-C, has joined Virginia Gay Hospital, Vinton, as an emergency room/hospitalist. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Iowa. Lane is an Alabama native who began his medical career as a nurse with a degree from Auburn University. He earned a degree as a physicians assistant from South College in Knoxville, Tenn., and has served in the U.S. Navy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.