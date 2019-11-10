LIL VUKMIROVIC joined Lincoln Savings Bank as the chief operations officer. Vukmirovic was a customer service representative and attended the Academy of Art University and Vanderbilt University Graduate School of Banking-Operations/Technology in Nashville.
Gordon Flesch Co., which recently acquired Advanced Systems, has announced two promotions. JOHN DODGE was promoted from selling supervisor to sales manager. Dodge was began as a managed print specialist for Advanced Systems in 2011 and received a master’s in business administration degree from the University of Northern Iowa. BRYANT HAYS was promoted to regional director of sales and operations for Iowa. He was vice president of sales for Advanced Systems, joined the company in 1998 and has a bachelor’s degree from UNI.
CHRISTY DECKER and EMILY OVEL joined Dupaco Community Credit Union. Decker is a community outreach and education representative in Cedar Falls, and Ovel is a member service representative II in Waterloo.
DUANE AMHOF joined Lincoln Savings Bank as a regional lending manager in Waterloo. Amhof received a bachelor’s degree in business management and administration from Luther College in Decorah in 1983.
TAMI THOMPSON joined The Veridian Group as an insurance agent for Veridian Insurance. Thompson, a resident of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, was at CrossRoads Shooting Sports as the operations director. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa.
