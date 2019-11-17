Four new employees joined VGM Group. HAILEY FINCH is a retail associate in the company’s retail division. CAMERON FRANKS is an intake patient care coordinator with Homelink. LYNETTE JERGENS is an accounts receivable associate with Homelink. ALLICIA PETERSEN is a workers’ compensation transportation patient care coordinator with Homelink.
Several staff members were promoted at Warren Transport. AARON MARCELLUS was promoted from fleet manager to short haul operations manager. CHRIS BEATY is a sales representative and was a sales operations manager. REBECCA GOODWIN, formerly a carrier representative, is specialized operations manager.
LYNETTE TELLEEN of Waverly was named a trustee on the Iowa 4-H Foundation board of trustees at its annual meeting in October. Telleen is the global manager for the Tractor Platform Engineering Operations with John Deere in Waterloo. She has participated in 4-H as a member in Fayette County and served as the Iowa State Fair Horse Department superintendent from 1998 to 2010.
ERIC SOMMERMEYER, assistant professor of accounting at Wartburg College, Waverly, presented a paper at the Midwest Academy of Management 2019 Conference on Oct. 12 in Omaha, Neb. The paper, “The Effect on Stock Price from Nike Announcing an Ad Campaign with Colin Kaepernick,” was co-authored by ALLAN BERNARD, assistant professor of business administration. Sommermeyer also presented his poster, “An Alternative Approach to 1033 Involuntary Conversions,” at the Midwest region meeting of the American Accounting Association in Chicago.
