Warren Transport has several new staff members. ZEHRINA HODZIC is a new carrier representative, and DANIEL HOFER is a national sales representative. ROD KORTH is the new fleet manager.

University of Northern Iowa associate professor NICOLE SKAAR won the Iowa School Psychologist of the Year award from the Iowa School Psychologists Association (ISPA). Skaar specializes in supporting students with mental health issues.

PENNY WILSON and ALYSSA ERICKSON have joined Lincoln Savings Bank. Wilson, a vendor management officer, works in the operations center. She is a graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Erickson is an assistant branch manager at the Tower Park branch. She graduated from Harlem High School and is studying for her associate's degree from Metro Community College.

Short’s Travel Management has named SHAUNA BASILE as chief financial officer. She was controller for STM and is a licensed certified public accountant. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana and a master's degree in business administration from Colorado State University.

Three new employees have joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. DANE GERDES is a customer care coordinator. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and was previously employed with Sidecar Coffee. HOLLY SMITH is vice president of financial operations. She was previously employed with UnityPoint Health. SIERRA SWANSON is a customer care coordinator. She is a Hawkeye Community College graduate and was previously employed with Icon donuts.

