SCOTT HINZE, DO, FACOS, was inducted as a fellow in the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. Dr. Hinze, of Cedar Falls, is a general surgeon and director of trauma services at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. He attended the University of Northern Iowa for undergraduate studies and received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006. He completed his surgical residency at Ohio University in 2011, and has since practiced general surgery at Chester Memorial Hospital in Chester, Ill., and Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital. He served as chief of surgery at Red Bud Regional Hospital, medical director at Red Bud Health Clinic, and chief of surgery and chief of staff at Chester Memorial Hospital before joining MercyOne.

Waterloo attorneys HEATHER PRENDERGAST and CHAD SWANSON were been accepted as fellows in the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. Prendergast is an attorney with Roberts Stevens & Prendergast, and Swanson is an attorney with the Dutton firm on Brockway Road, both in Waterloo. They will receive their membership certificates in February.

CALLY NIESS joined Invision Architecture as an intern architect. She is a 2017 graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor of architecture degree.

TIMOTHY STEFFES joined DISTek as a software engineer. A graduate of the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and electrical engineering, Steffes previously was a year-round intern at Systems Engineering.

Four employees joined Homelink, a division VGM Group. BROOKLYN GRAY is an intake patient care coordinator. She previously was with CBE Companies. ROBERTA BLANCHARD is a billing assistant. She previously was with Lowes. MAHLEYA WILLIAMS is a diagnostic imaging patient care coordinator. HALEY DAHL is a complete care patient care coordinator. She previously was with Allen Hospital and is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College.

