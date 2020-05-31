People in business May 31

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JOHN M. WAYCHOFF of Waterloo is being honored for 40 years of dedication to funeral service by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association this year. Waychoff got his start in the funeral profession by watching and learning from his father who was a funeral director. After graduating from Cyprus College of Mortuary Science in Cypress, Calif., Waychoff started working at Parrott & Wood Funeral Homes. He is now a partner of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

GRETCHEN BAKER joined Lincoln Savings Bank’s Kimball operations center as a mortgage quality control post close specialist. She recently moved to Traer from Minnesota and has a bachelor’s degree in English. CHELSEA POWERS joined the operations center as a senior administrative assistant. Powers has an associate’s degree in business administration. ADAM SCHAEFER is an LSBX relationship manager and has a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in economics from the University of Northern Iowa.

RICK JENSEN was appointed member service representative at the Dupaco Community Credit Union Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls.