People in business May 31

JOHN M. WAYCHOFF of Waterloo is being honored for 40 years of dedication to funeral service by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association this year. Waychoff got his start in the funeral profession by watching and learning from his father who was a funeral director. After graduating from Cyprus College of Mortuary Science in Cypress, Calif., Waychoff started working at Parrott & Wood Funeral Homes. He is now a partner of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
GRETCHEN BAKER joined Lincoln Savings Bank’s Kimball operations center as a mortgage quality control post close specialist. She recently moved to Traer from Minnesota and has a bachelor’s degree in English. CHELSEA POWERS joined the operations center as a senior administrative assistant. Powers has an associate’s degree in business administration. ADAM SCHAEFER is an LSBX relationship manager and has a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in economics from the University of Northern Iowa.
RICK JENSEN was appointed member service representative at the Dupaco Community Credit Union Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls.
LUCAS BEVING of Ackley, a University of Iowa graduate student in physics, has been selected to conduct research at a U.S. Department of Energy facility. He is one of 62 graduate students from across the nation selected for DOE’s Office of Science Graduate Student Research Program.
Beving will collaborate with a research scientist at Sandia National Lab, in New Mexico, for a year. He is part of the Fundamental Plasma Physics and Laser Spectroscopy research group.
LISA KREMER of Independence has been named the executive director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission. She’ll take office on July 1. Kremer received a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Loras College. She was the Main Street director in Hampton and economic director for Worth and Winnebago counties, and was a communication manager for BCEDC.
ADAM AHRENDSEN has been named interim principal for Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo for the 2020-21 school year, pending board approval. Since 2004, he has been with Waterloo Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and, most recently, lead teacher at Lowell and K-12 district math curriculum leader. Ahrendsen, who served as Lincoln’s assistant principal from 2013-17, graduated with a master’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa in 2009 and has a bachelor’s degree in education from UNI.
