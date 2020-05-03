You are the owner of this article.
People in Business May 3, 2020
People in Business May 3, 2020

AMANDA CLARK has joined Dupaco Community Credit Union as member service representative II at the Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls. KATE WYATT joined Dupaco as insurance agent at the West Mullan Avenue location in Waterloo.

JOYCE J. OAKS, CFP, has been named to the 2020 list of “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes 1,000 financial advisors nationwide who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. Oaks is a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial Services in Cedar Falls. She graduated from Drake University in 2002 and has been with Ameriprise for 16 years.

