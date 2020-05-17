People in business May 17

Lincoln Savings Bank announced the following employee promotions: JENNIFER KLOCKE has been promoted to vendor management officer at the Kimball Operations Center. ASHLYNN YANT has been promoted to vendors management specialist at the Kimball Operations Center. JAMIE COLE has been promoted to fraud analyst at the Kimball Operations Center. SARAH MILLER has been promoted to senior administrative assistant at the Reinbeck branch. Sarah, from Waterloo, received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Upper Iowa University. MICHELLE KNAACK has been promoted to regional retail leader for the Cedar Falls Industrial Park, Cedar Falls Downtown, Hudson and Waterloo branches. Michele began her career at LSB in 2003 as a senior CSA in the Reinbeck branch. She was promoted to branch manager for Industrial Park in 2008 and Waterloo in 2016. Most recently she was a treasury management officer. KIM YOCKEY has been promoted to senior administrative assistant for Lincoln Savings Bank. She has an associate’s degree in paralegal studies.