NIC QUACKENBUSH joined Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as construction supervisor. He previously was with Wall Masters.
Four associates joined VGM Group. JACKIE WAGNER is a claims associate with VGM Insurance. She is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and was at PDCM Insurance. ISABEL QUINTO is a patient care coordinator for VGM Homelink. She is a graduate of West Waterloo High School and previously worked for Home Depot. KHALIFAH MUHAMMAD and AUDRIANA PETERSON also joined VGM Homelink. Muhammad works in the intake department, is a West High alum and worked at Papa Murphy’s. Peterson is a patient care coordinator and worked at University of Iowa Community Credit Union.
ALESHA McGEE, cook at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, was presented Care Initiatives’ “Serve Others Award.” The award is one of six Core Value awards given to a nominated employee.
PAMELA DELAGARDELLE, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, was appointed by Mount Mercy University to its board of trustees. Delagardelle began her health care career in 1983 as a nurse, just before earning a bachelor’s in nursing from Mount Mercy in 1984. She moved from director of patient care to managed care facilitator to clinical integration coordinator to CEO. Delagardelle earned a master’s of science in nursing administration from the University of Iowa in 1997, with an emphasis on hospital and business administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.