People in Business March 8 2020

TANAYA BRUCE, KYLA HARRIS, CINDY STACY and JOURDAIN WARMINGTON joined VGM Group’s Homelink division as patient care coordinators. Bruce worked for American Red Cross and is a student at Hawkeye Community College. Harris attended Hawkeye Community College and was with Robert Half.
Several employees were promoted at CBE Companies. BRITTNEY RANSCHAU, who has been with the company since December 2012, is now manager of operations. JEREMY NIXON was promoted to vice president of operations and has been with CBE since November 2005. MICHELLE BAUER, who joined CBE in April 2015, was promoted to manager of operations, and BRITTANY BERINOBIS was promoted to supervisor of operations. Berinobis has been with CBE since July 2011. MICHELLE BETZER, who has been with CBE since January 2019, was promoted to contact center administrator, and SARAH NIEMAN was promoted to supervisor of operations. Nieman joined CBE in June 2007.
STEVE STONER and LYN ELDRIDGE joined CBE Companies. Stoner is an application administrator 1 and has a degree in network administration from Hawkeye Community College. Eldridge is a technical writer and previously was an instructional designer/technical writer with Ocwen Financial Corp.
MICKEY WASCHKAT joined Amperage Marketing & Fundraising as people and culture coordinator. She was with Waterloo Community Schools for more than 13 years as a human resources specialist. Waschkat graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and received an education with human resources leadership development certification from the University of Northern Iowa.
JILL GROTH was named site administrator of Oelwein Medical Center by MercyOne. Groth has been with MercyOne as a director of clinic operations at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine and MercyOne clinics in Fairbank, Arlington, Allison, Tripoli and Waverly. Groth attended undergraduate studies at Creighton University in Omaha. She earned a master’s degree in hospital and health administration at the University of Iowa, did a residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and began her career in 2002 with Covenant Health System.
JACKIE ATOR, BSN, RN, was named Waverly Health Center’s 2020 Excellence in Nursing award winner. Ator works in the surgery complex as a registered nurse.
Six members of the Waverly Health Center team were named January/February Spotlight on Values award winners. BETSIE FREY of Cedar Falls, pharmacy, was recognized for compassion. JON POST of Waverly, information systems, and JODI REITMAJER of Waverly, medical spa, were recognized for enthusiasm. LEANN HOFFMAN of Waterloo, community relations, was recognized for excellence. TERI KOHLS of Waterloo, information systems, was recognized for innovation, and JODI GEERTS of New Hampton, administration, was recognized for leadership.
JON CRISMAN joined Rich Penn Auctions. He has 40-plus years of experience and specializes in high-quality antiques and decorative arts, including art glass, art pottery and Victorian pieces, as well as an auctioneer.