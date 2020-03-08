People in Business March 8 2020

Several employees were promoted at CBE Companies. BRITTNEY RANSCHAU, who has been with the company since December 2012, is now manager of operations. JEREMY NIXON was promoted to vice president of operations and has been with CBE since November 2005. MICHELLE BAUER, who joined CBE in April 2015, was promoted to manager of operations, and BRITTANY BERINOBIS was promoted to supervisor of operations. Berinobis has been with CBE since July 2011. MICHELLE BETZER, who has been with CBE since January 2019, was promoted to contact center administrator, and SARAH NIEMAN was promoted to supervisor of operations. Nieman joined CBE in June 2007.