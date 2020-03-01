People in Business March 1, 2020

BRIAN MCQUEEN, RICHARD SNYDER, STEPHANIE TEKIPPE and NICKI TOLIVER were awarded tenure at Wartburg College in Waverly. In September, their rank will be promoted to associate professor. McQueen, an assistant professor of sociology, criminology and criminal justice, earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University, a master’s degree from Pittsburgh State University and a doctorate from Washington State University. Snyder, an assistant professor of education, earned his bachelor’s degree from Trinity College and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. He earned his doctorate from the University of Northern Iowa. TeKippe, an assistant professor of education, earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, a master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and her doctorate from the University of Phoenix. Toliver, assistant professor of music, earned a bachelor’s degree from Concordia College, a master’s degree from Arizona State University and a doctorate from North Dakota State University. In addition, SAMANTHA LARIMER BOUSQUET will be promoted from associate professor of biology to a full professor.