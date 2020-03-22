People in business March 22, 2020

Three new employees joined VGM Group. AIMEE
You have free articles remaining.
ALLAN is an administrative assistant with VGM Forbin. She is a graduate of AIB College of Business and was employed with the city of Parkersburg. ERIC BEARBOWER is a senior accountant in VGM’s insurance division. He is a graduate of Mount Mercy University and was with Dan Deery Motors. BRYNN HARBETS is a data analyst intern in VGM & Associates. She is currently a student at the University of Northern Iowa.
Invision has announced the following associates: TONIA HOUSEHOLDER, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, associate, joined Invision in 2008. She is a managing architect who leads the design process for health care clients. She serves as board president of AIA Iowa. ABBEY
HUPPENBAUER, IIDA, associate, is a registered interior designer, has been serving clients since 2013 and has been with Invision since 2016. ANGIE NEES, IIDA, associate is a registered interior designer who has been serving Invision clients since 2005. HEIDI WILLIS, AIA, associate, is a recently licensed architect who joined Invision in 2015 while receiving her master in architecture degree.