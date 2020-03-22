You are the owner of this article.
People in business March 22, 2020
People in business March 22, 2020

Three new employees joined VGM Group. AIMEE

ALLAN is an administrative assistant with VGM Forbin. She is a graduate of AIB College of Business and was employed with the city of Parkersburg. ERIC BEARBOWER is a senior accountant in VGM’s insurance division. He is a graduate of Mount Mercy University and was with Dan Deery Motors. BRYNN HARBETS is a data analyst intern in VGM & Associates. She is currently a student at the University of Northern Iowa.

Invision has announced the following associates: TONIA HOUSEHOLDER, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, associate, joined Invision in 2008. She is a managing architect who leads the design process for health care clients. She serves as board president of AIA Iowa. ABBEY

HUPPENBAUER, IIDA, associate, is a registered interior designer, has been serving clients since 2013 and has been with Invision since 2016. ANGIE NEES, IIDA, associate is a registered interior designer who has been serving Invision clients since 2005. HEIDI WILLIS, AIA, associate, is a recently licensed architect who joined Invision in 2015 while receiving her master in architecture degree.

