People in Business March 15 2020
top story
People in Business

People in Business March 15 2020

MICAH CUTLER was named GIS director at Clapsaddle-Garber Associates in Marshalltown. The company is adding geographic information systems services to their professional services. Cutler, who spent 13 years as GIS coordinator, and then IT/GIS director for Hardin County, joined CGA in January.

BECKY BESCHORNER was appointed AVP, community outreach and education at Dupaco Community Credit Union’s Cedar Heights location in Cedar Falls. CYNTHIA KUYKENDALL joined Dupaco as a member service representative at the San Marnan Drive location in Waterloo.

CONNIE YANDA, RDCS, RVT, CRT, was presented with the spirit of volunteerism award by Waverly Health Center cardiovascular services. WHC recognizes one exceptional employee volunteer each year. Yanda, of Waverly, was nominated for her involvement with the Fostering Families Together (formerly known as the Allison Area Foster Parent support group). Her family has been a foster family for about eight years. She is currently the group’s president and co-coordinator of four annual family events. She also serves meals at training events and provides respite to foster families.

Send releases to newsroom@wcfcourier.com

Cutler
Beschorner
Kuykendall

Submissions

Items must be submitted in writing no later than noon Wednesday for Sunday’s edition, with a contact name and phone number.

Photos will be returned if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided.

Business column items will be limited to personnel changes and industrywide recognition of individuals.

Items regarding educational speeches to industry events must be provided in advance.

Individuals recognized in the column must reside in Northeast Iowa or be former residents of the area.

Final decision on publication of all items rests with editors.

Send items to Yvonne Keller, Waterloo Courier, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704 or yvonne.keller@wcfcourier.com.

Tags

