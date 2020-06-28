People in business June 28

Five members of the Waverly Health Center team were named May/June Spotlight on Values award winners. MARSHA HINDERAKER of Waverly, business office, was recognized for innovation. She has a new job in a new department learning new computer systems and processes. LYNNE BOEVERS of Tripoli, was recognized for integrity. She is a member of the inpatient antimicrobial stewardship program KALI KLINGHAMMER of Clarksville, medical-surgical, was recognized for compassion, and MELINDA PITT of Waverly, volunteer services, was recognized for enthusiasm. SHIRLEY KAMMEYER of Fredericksburg, medical-surgical, was recognized for excellence.
NICOLE MYERS, BSN, RN of Fairbank, has accepted the position of clinical office manager at Buchanan County Health Center and will oversee the operations of Medical Associates of BCHC and BCHC Family Medicine-Jesup. A graduate of Allen College, Myers has spent the past 10 years serving as an inpatient and clinic nurse, nursing informatics specialist, and office manager for primary care and surgical clinics.
DR. BRIAN MEEKER was recently elected vice-president of the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association. Meeker, D.O. of Vinton, graduated from Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in 1984. He completed his residency at St. Luke’s Medical Center and internship at Davenport Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Meeker practices at Vinton Family Medical Clinic.
Fober, Arensdorf & Associates has promoted BRENT SCHMITZ of rural Grundy County to financial adviser. He previous;y was client service specialist. He is a gradudate of the University of Northern Iowa and an Army National Guard veteran.
LYNN SMITH has joined Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C. of Waterloo as a partner. Prior to joining the firm, Lynn was a partner at Swisher and Cohrt, P.L.C. She is a graduate of Wartburg College and earned her J.D. from Drake University Law School in 1997. She also teaches business law II as an adjunct instructor at Hawkeye Community College.
JOHN RICHTER has joined Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C. of Waterloo as an associate. Prior to joining the firm, John practiced in with Best & Flanagan LLP in Minneapolis, Minn. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa and earned his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2016.
JEFFREY BECKER has joined CBE Companies as vice president, business process technology. He previously was chief information officer/IT director, Lincoln Savings Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. BEN SCHMITZ has been promoted at CBE Companies from analytics intern to operations business analyst I. He has a degree from the University of Northern Iowa. JAMES BOWMAN has been promoted at the company from IT intern to system administrator I. JONAH ALLEN has been promoted at the company from IT intern to technical support administrator I. He has training in network administration and engineering AAS and information systems management AAS. KAYLA BERKY has been promoted to compliance administrator from client relationship advocate III. KRISTEN ROWLES has been promoted to training director from manager of training.
SHAWN GARRINGTON has joined CBE Companies in Cedar Falls as systems administrator II. He previously was systems administrator at Veridian Credit Union.
CHRISTOPHER COLLIER has joined CBE Companies as systems administrator II. He previously was IT administrator at Mauer Eye Center. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama in computer science.
CONNOR GRANN has joined Invision Architecture as an intern architect. He has a masters in architecture from North Dakota State University. STEPHEN KLUCK has also joined the firm as an intern architect. He graduated with bachelor of architecture from Iowa State University in 2016.
CBE Companies has promoted WHITNEY NOSBISCH to manager-marketing, communications and client relationship. She has a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University, and a supervisory management certificate from Insurance Institutes of America.
SMITA KIRAN has joined DISTek as a senior software engineer. She has a bachelor of technology, instrumentation and electronics, Biju Patnaik, University of Technology, Orissa.
AUSTIN GRAY has joined Schofield Chiropractic Group as an associate doctor. He is a graduate of the Palmer College of Chiropractic and an undergraduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He is Part A certified in McKenzie Diagnostic Therapy and Dynamic Neuromuscular Stabilization.
