People in business June 28

Fober, Arensdorf & Associates has promoted BRENT SCHMITZ of rural Grundy County to financial adviser. He previous;y was client service specialist. He is a gradudate of the University of Northern Iowa and an Army National Guard veteran.

LYNN SMITH has joined Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C. of Waterloo as a partner. Prior to joining the firm, Lynn was a partner at Swisher and Cohrt, P.L.C. She is a graduate of Wartburg College and earned her J.D. from Drake University Law School in 1997. She also teaches business law II as an adjunct instructor at Hawkeye Community College.

JOHN RICHTER has joined Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C. of Waterloo as an associate. Prior to joining the firm, John practiced in with Best & Flanagan LLP in Minneapolis, Minn. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa and earned his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2016.