People in business June 21

LEROY STAKER has been hired as an insurance producer at Lincoln Savings Banks in Cedar Falls. Staker graduated from North Tama High School, then joined the U.S. Navy and received a bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Staker will help clients find the right kind of insurance for their personal needs. Staker is originally from Traer.