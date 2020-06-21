People in business June 21

×
LEROY STAKER has been hired as an insurance producer at Lincoln Savings Banks in Cedar Falls. Staker graduated from North Tama High School, then joined the U.S. Navy and received a bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Staker will help clients find the right kind of insurance for their personal needs. Staker is originally from Traer.
Melody Parker
Arts/Special Sections Editor
Special Sections Editor for the Courier
