You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
People in business June 21
0 comments
People in business

People in business June 21

{{featured_button_text}}
leroy staker .jpg

Staker 

 COURTESY PHOTO

LEROY STAKER has been hired as an insurance producer at Lincoln Savings Banks in Cedar Falls. Staker graduated from North Tama High School, then joined the U.S. Navy and received a bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Staker will help clients find the right kind of insurance for their personal needs. Staker is originally from Traer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News