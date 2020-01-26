People in Business Jan. 26, 2020

CHASSITY DEUR, LISW, joined the behavioral health care team with MercyOne in Waverly. Deur, a licensed social worker since 2008, was part of the medical group from 2012-17. She received her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa in 2003 and her master's degree in social work from Loyola University in Chicago in 2005.

Three new employees joined VGM Group. AMBER MOSER, an Iowa State graduate, is a claims specialist in the insurance division and was with Progressive Insurance. COURTNEY DEGROOTE is a patient care coordinator with Homelink. She attended Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and was employed by Subway. SARAH SCOTT, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, is a customer care coordinator with Homelink and was with Klatt Law Firm.

Four new employees joined Cedar Valley Hospice. DIANE KRAMER of Plainfield joined the Waterloo team of nurses. She has more than 35 years of nursing experience. SARAH MCCULLOCH of Cedar Falls joined the Hospice Home staff as a nurse and has five years of experience. KELCEY LEE of Waterloo joined the Waterloo team of nurses. She has nearly 10 years’ experience. MYEISHA MEADOR of Waterloo is a pipeline nurse in Waterloo. She has almost three years of experience.