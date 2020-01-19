People in Business Jan. 19, 2020

LYNN WICKWIRE joined Pura Vida Salon. Formerly from Pure Serenity, she is a licensed massage therapist with a background in sports medicine, trigger point and deep tissue techniques.

JOCELYN WESTERMAN was promoted to branch manager of Lincoln Savings Bank at Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Westerman received an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College.

CLAYTON FLYNN joined DISTek as a software engineer. An Iowa State University graduate, he has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and also attended Rochester Community and Technical College.

SANDA ABDIC was promoted to account resolution team lead with Veridian Credit Union. Abdic has worked at Veridian for 10 years and was previously a loan officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Upper Iowa University is a board member at Grin & Grow Child Care.

TRAVIS TOLIVER, executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street, graduated from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and has received the recognition of IOM. He completed 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management.