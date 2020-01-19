You are the owner of this article.
People in Business Jan. 19, 2020
People in Business Jan. 19, 2020

LYNN WICKWIRE joined Pura Vida Salon. Formerly from Pure Serenity, she is a licensed massage therapist with a background in sports medicine, trigger point and deep tissue techniques.

JOCELYN WESTERMAN was promoted to branch manager of Lincoln Savings Bank at Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Westerman received an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College. 

CLAYTON FLYNN joined DISTek as a software engineer. An Iowa State University graduate, he has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and also attended Rochester Community and Technical College.

SANDA ABDIC was promoted to account resolution team lead with Veridian Credit Union. Abdic has worked at Veridian for 10 years and was previously a loan officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Upper Iowa University is a board member at Grin & Grow Child Care.

TRAVIS TOLIVER, executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street, graduated from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and has received the recognition of IOM. He completed 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management.

NATHAN D. MILLER has become a partner of the Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson firm. Miller joined the firm in 2015 after receiving his J.D. from the University of Iowa. Miller’s practice primarily consists of transactional law, including real estate, wills and trusts, guardianships and conservatorships, and probate law. He is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, Black Hawk County Bar Association, and is on the board for the Guardianship Association of Iowa Network and Cedar Valley United Way.

CHRISTINE ROLF was promoted to mortgage loan originator at Lincoln Savings Bank at Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Rolf attended the University of Northern Iowa and has worked in the financial industry for 22 years.

GRANT HELLE is a program assistant at the Iowa Waste Reduction Center located at the University of Northern Iowa. Helle is a recent graduate of UNI, where he earned a bachelor of liberal studies degree along with a certificate in sustainability.

KARL ROESLER was promoted at CBE Companies to infrastructure analyst III. Roesler has been with CBE since July 2012. JESSE HARRIS joined CBE as a systems administrator I. Harris previously worked as technical support with the Kansas City Public School District. Harris holds several certifications in networking and computer science from the Fort Osage Career & Technology Center.

