People in Business Jan. 19, 2020

LYNN WICKWIRE joined Pura Vida Salon. Formerly from Pure Serenity, she is a licensed massage therapist with a background in sports medicine, trigger point and deep tissue techniques.
JOCELYN WESTERMAN was promoted to branch manager of Lincoln Savings Bank at Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Westerman received an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College.
CLAYTON FLYNN joined DISTek as a software engineer. An Iowa State University graduate, he has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and also attended Rochester Community and Technical College.
SANDA ABDIC was promoted to account resolution team lead with Veridian Credit Union. Abdic has worked at Veridian for 10 years and was previously a loan officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Upper Iowa University is a board member at Grin & Grow Child Care.
TRAVIS TOLIVER, executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street, graduated from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and has received the recognition of IOM. He completed 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management.
NATHAN D. MILLER has become a partner of the Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson firm. Miller joined the firm in 2015 after receiving his J.D. from the University of Iowa. Miller’s practice primarily consists of transactional law, including real estate, wills and trusts, guardianships and conservatorships, and probate law. He is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, Black Hawk County Bar Association, and is on the board for the Guardianship Association of Iowa Network and Cedar Valley United Way.
CHRISTINE ROLF was promoted to mortgage loan originator at Lincoln Savings Bank at Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Rolf attended the University of Northern Iowa and has worked in the financial industry for 22 years.
GRANT HELLE is a program assistant at the Iowa Waste Reduction Center located at the University of Northern Iowa. Helle is a recent graduate of UNI, where he earned a bachelor of liberal studies degree along with a certificate in sustainability.
KARL ROESLER was promoted at CBE Companies to infrastructure analyst III. Roesler has been with CBE since July 2012. JESSE HARRIS joined CBE as a systems administrator I. Harris previously worked as technical support with the Kansas City Public School District. Harris holds several certifications in networking and computer science from the Fort Osage Career & Technology Center.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019.
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.