MATT DAVIS and JADE HEINE joined First National Bank in Waverly. Davis, of Waverly, is a business banker and has seven years of experience in commercial banking and sales management. A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, he has a degree in business administration. Heine, also of Waverly, is a personal banker. She has more than two years of personal banking experience and received her finance and management degree from Iowa State University.
McKENZIE KIELMAN, a Waverly native, joined the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation in Des Moines as marketing and engagement coordinator. She graduated from Wartburg College in December with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
LISA PARSONS was promoted at Veridian Credit Union to indirect lending team leader. Parsons, of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for seven years and was an indirect lending loan officer. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
MARK OLIVER was promoted at BerganKDV to sales leader for the Cedar Valley market. A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Oliver has a degree in marketing with a focus on sales and advertising.
NICK BLASBERG, adviser with LSB Wealth Management, was named one of the nation’s Top 100 Bank Advisors for 2018 by Bank Investment Consultant, an information source for bank and credit union financial advisers. Blasberg has been providing financial services at the company for six years. Prior to his banking career, Blasberg was director of an assisted living facility for six years.
SELVEDIN SARIC was promoted to vice president of Gray Transportation Inc. Saric was hired in 2014 and most recently was operations manager. He is a 2010 graduate of Waterloo West High School and resides in Waterloo.
EDWARD MITCHELL joined DISTek Integration as a software engineer. He was a project engineer at Focus Software Inc., and graduated from Taylor University with a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering and a minor in mathematics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.