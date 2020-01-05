MOLLY TAIBER is the new TRIO educational counselor at the University of Northern Iowa. Taiber graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in communications and received her master’s degree from Iowa State University in higher education.
Peoples Community Health Clinic has welcomed a new dentist, SAHARA PRADHAN, DDS. Dr. Pradhan earned her bachelor’s degree from Howard University and her dental degree from Howard University College of Dentistry in Washington, D.C. She specializes in comprehensive dentistry, restorations, root canal treatment, extractions, crowns, emergency dental treatment and dentures.
DREW HUBER joined PDCM Insurance as an account manager in the employee benefits division. Huber was with John Deere, and he received his bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Northern Iowa. He is licensed in life and health insurance in Iowa.
MICHAEL “JOE” BOLICK was appointed director of the Iowa Waste Reduction Center at the University of Northern Iowa. He most recently served as communications and public relations manager for UNI Business and Community Services. Bolick is a current board member of the Iowa Recycling Association and was a recipient of the Courier’s “20 Under 40” award in 2015.
Two employees joined VGM Homelink. TERESA RIGEL is a patient care coordinator. BREANNA COKER also is a patient care coordinator and was previously with Cedar Falls Community School District.
ANGIE AUEL is the new naturalist with Bremer County Conservation. She has worked in Buchanan County as a naturalist and a watershed coordinator for the Upper Wapsipinicon Watershed for nine years.
Luther College named DEREK HARTL as vice president for enrollment management. Hartl has been employed at Luther since 2002. He will also serve as the principal steward of Luther’s financial aid initiatives. He has a bachelor’d degree from Wartburg College and a master’s from St. Cloud State University.
