People in Business Jan. 12, 2020
People in Business Jan. 12, 2020

JENNIFER HELLER joined Lincoln Savings Banks as corporate development officer in Reinbeck. Originally from Dubuque, Heller attended the University of Iowa, where she received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, with an emphasis in interpersonal communication and conflict management.

AMY PILCHER, assistant professor of business administration at Wartburg College, Waverly, became a certified managerial accountant and joined the board of directors of the Institute of Managerial Accounting’s Cedar Falls-Waterloo chapter.

TINA HUMMEL was promoted to officer at Community Bank and Trust. She has more than 15 years in banking and has been with the company since 2016. She is a member of the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity finance committee and the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. BOB SEYMOUR was promoted to assistant vice president/business development officer. He served as planning and community services division manager for the city of Cedar Falls for 28 years and joined Community in 2017. He is active in community groups as well.

KODY MCCRACKEN was promoted to commercial lines agent at the Elliott Hartman Insurance Agency. McCracken joined Elliott Hartman in 2017. He was a commercial lines account manager for the agency and has a degree from the University of Northern Iowa. JANAN TIMMER joined the Elliott Hartman Agency as commercial lines account manager. She has a degree from Hawkeye Community College and is certified as an insurance counselor. Timmer has worked in commercial lines at another local independent agency.

+6 
+6 
+6 
+6 
+6 
