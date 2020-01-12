People in Business Jan. 12, 2020

JENNIFER HELLER joined Lincoln Savings Banks as corporate development officer in Reinbeck. Originally from Dubuque, Heller attended the University of Iowa, where she received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, with an emphasis in interpersonal communication and conflict management.
AMY PILCHER, assistant professor of business administration at Wartburg College, Waverly, became a certified managerial accountant and joined the board of directors of the Institute of Managerial Accounting’s Cedar Falls-Waterloo chapter.
TINA HUMMEL was promoted to officer at Community Bank and Trust. She has more than 15 years in banking and has been with the company since 2016. She is a member of the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity finance committee and the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. BOB SEYMOUR was promoted to assistant vice president/business development officer. He served as planning and community services division manager for the city of Cedar Falls for 28 years and joined Community in 2017. He is active in community groups as well.
KODY MCCRACKEN was promoted to commercial lines agent at the Elliott Hartman Insurance Agency. McCracken joined Elliott Hartman in 2017. He was a commercial lines account manager for the agency and has a degree from the University of Northern Iowa. JANAN TIMMER joined the Elliott Hartman Agency as commercial lines account manager. She has a degree from Hawkeye Community College and is certified as an insurance counselor. Timmer has worked in commercial lines at another local independent agency.
The Courier’s Most-Read Local Business Stories of 2019.
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.