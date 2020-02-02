People in Business Feb. 2, 2020

NICOLET ‘NICKY’ NEWHOFF, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, has joined Associated Anesthesiologists P.A. (AAPA) in St. Paul, Minn., as a nurse anesthetist. She is a recent graduate of the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) Program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Clarke University in Dubuque, and then worked at Mayo Clinic in the intensive care unit before entering the DNAP program.

MIKE MALLARO and JAMES KLEIN were named to the board of directors for Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust. Community Bank & Trust is a division of CRBT. Mallaro serves as chief executive officer of VGM Group in Waterloo. Klein serves as president of CRBT.

JOE BIWER joined DISTek as a software engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

KRISTY STAGGS, president/CEO and owner of Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Executive Search and Recruiting, was named a top producing recruiter within the Top Echelon Network for 2019. Staggs was recognized as the sixth top recruiter of thousands of other recruiters based on her number of split placements for the year.