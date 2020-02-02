People in Business Feb. 2, 2020

NICOLET ‘NICKY’ NEWHOFF, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, has joined Associated Anesthesiologists P.A. (AAPA) in St. Paul, Minn., as a nurse anesthetist. She is a recent graduate of the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) Program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Clarke University in Dubuque, and then worked at Mayo Clinic in the intensive care unit before entering the DNAP program.
MIKE MALLARO and JAMES KLEIN were named to the board of directors for Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust. Community Bank & Trust is a division of CRBT. Mallaro serves as chief executive officer of VGM Group in Waterloo. Klein serves as president of CRBT.
JOE BIWER joined DISTek as a software engineer. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
KRISTY STAGGS, president/CEO and owner of Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Executive Search and Recruiting, was named a top producing recruiter within the Top Echelon Network for 2019. Staggs was recognized as the sixth top recruiter of thousands of other recruiters based on her number of split placements for the year.
OLIVIA MRZLAK was promoted to the position of learning and development specialist with Veridian Credit Union. Mrzlak, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for six years. She was previously a loan officer and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa. NICOLE KULLEN was joined Veridian as an accountant III. Kullen, a resident of Reinbeck, was a senior accountant at The VGM Group and has a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
Four employees have joined VGM Group’s Homelink division. KAITLYN KENNEDY is a patient care coordinator. She was previously employed with Parker Place Retirement Community. KAELYN CHRISTENSEN is a patient care coordinator. CHARLOTTE HAMPE is a patient care coordinator. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. HEIDI BURKE is a patient care coordinator.
JERRY ORR and SRDJAN GOLUB received master trainer certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research as part of the National Craft Assessment and Certification Program. NCCER is a not-for-profit education foundation that develops standardized construction and maintenance curricula and assessments with portable credentials. Orr is the trade and industry coordinator for Hawkeye Community College Business and Community Education, and Golub is Hawkeye’s director of community education and workforce solutions.