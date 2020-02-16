People in Business Feb. 16, 2020

ALEXANDRA STEWART was promoted to community inclusion coordinator with Veridian Credit Union. She has been with the company for five years and was a branch manager in Council Bluffs. She has a bachelor’s degree in family services and psychology from the University of Northern Iowa, is a board member for Centro Latino of Iowa and One Omaha and the leadership committee chair with the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

TANNER PELZER and CAMERON ANUCIK joined Warren Transport as national sales reps. Pelzer has a background in sales and recently graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in sales management. Anucik graduated from East High School and has a background in sales at Menards and C & S Car Co.

BROOKE DAHLQUIST was promoted to LSBX & deposit operations manager at the Kimball Operations Center of Lincoln Savings Bank. She has been with the company for 15 years. KENESHA DAVIS was promoted to BSA specialist at the Kimball Operations Center, ensuring LSB is compliant with the rules, regulations and ethical standards governing the financial services industry and Bank Secrecy Act.