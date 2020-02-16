People in Business Feb. 16, 2020

ALEXANDRA STEWART was promoted to community inclusion coordinator with Veridian Credit Union. She has been with the company for five years and was a branch manager in Council Bluffs. She has a bachelor’s degree in family services and psychology from the University of Northern Iowa, is a board member for Centro Latino of Iowa and One Omaha and the leadership committee chair with the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
TANNER PELZER and CAMERON ANUCIK joined Warren Transport as national sales reps. Pelzer has a background in sales and recently graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in sales management. Anucik graduated from East High School and has a background in sales at Menards and C & S Car Co.
BROOKE DAHLQUIST was promoted to LSBX & deposit operations manager at the Kimball Operations Center of Lincoln Savings Bank. She has been with the company for 15 years. KENESHA DAVIS was promoted to BSA specialist at the Kimball Operations Center, ensuring LSB is compliant with the rules, regulations and ethical standards governing the financial services industry and Bank Secrecy Act.
CHELLE LEHMAN was elected president of the Iowa Women’s Foundation board of directors, and JEN NEUMANN was elected vice president/president-elect. RACHEL NAPOLI was elected secretary, and STAN MILLER was elected treasurer. New board members include CRYSTAL FORD, CINDY NODORFT and MARK RUGGEBERG.
ANDREW SHEN, M.D., joined MercyOne Anesthesiology Care. Shen is a member of MercyOne Medical Group and provides care for patients at Waterloo Medical Center and Cedar Falls Medical Center. Shen received his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia in 2012. He completed an internal medicine internship at Hahnemann University Hospital, Drexel University College of Medicine in 2013 and his anesthesiology residency at MetroHealth Medical Center, Case Western University, in Cleveland in 2016. Before coming to MercyOne, he was employed by Envision Healthcare/Peninsula Regional Medical Center & Delmarva Surgery Center in Salisbury, Md.