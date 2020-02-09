People in Business Feb. 9, 2020

BRIANNA FOX is a new client service associate at the Lincoln Savings Bank Cedar Falls Industrial Park branch. ANDREA OLSON joined the Kimball Operations Center as an internal auditor.

DANA UHLENHOPP was promoted to chief banking officer at Lincoln Savings Bank. He has been with the company for 33 years and received a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College in business administration and economics. He also has been a member of the Iowa Bankers Association Ag Committee and IBA Leadership, and attended a two-year agricultural credit school with the American Bankers Association, has taken a Dale Carnegie course and other IBA classes.

WES LYONS, PA-C, joined Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton as an emergency room/hospitalist. He is a graduate of Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools, received a bachelor of science degree from Drake University, Des Moines, a master’s in public health from George Washington University, Washington, D.C., and a master of physician assistant studies from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.